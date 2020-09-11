After inmates test positive for COVID-19, Hall prison puts work details on hold

The Hall County Correctional Institution stopped work details for the past two weeks after three inmates tested positive for COVID-19. They will resume on Monday, Sept. 14.
Warden Walt Davis said the first positive case was Aug. 24.
All of them have finished quarantine and are back in general population, Davis said Thursday, Sept. 10.
“We wanted to nip it in the bud, and we did,” Davis said. “We had those three cases and we’ve had no new positives since then.”
The Georgia Department of Corrections COVID-19 dashboard shows three positive cases for inmates at the facility, which has a maximum capacity of 240 inmates.
Davis said they followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on testing only symptomatic people. Only the three inmates exhibiting minor symptoms were tested.
Visitation to the prison has been limited, with attorney visits suspended through Oct. 10, in addition to suspensions of tours and volunteer visits, according to the department of corrections’ COVID-19 response page.
The prison on Barber Road usually sends out more than 40 different inmate work details, though they limited these work details in April.
Davis said they had been running regular details since the first part of July but stopped on Aug. 28 out of an abundance of caution.
“The quarantine was effective in stopping the spread of the virus in the institution,” Davis said.