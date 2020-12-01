$5K in medical devices, other items taken in Gainesville burglary

Authorities say roughly $5,000 in defibrillators and other items were taken during a burglary reported Friday, Nov. 27, at a Gainesville business.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said an employee of Delta Ambulance, on Centennial Drive, discovered the burglary when arriving to work around 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Booth said items taken included automated external defibrillators, fuel cards, a computer, vehicle keys and other items.
Operations manager Sherrie Cavarretta told the Times on Tuesday, Dec. 1 that “the offices were destroyed,” with papers and boxes strewn everywhere.
“Honestly, we have no clue,” she said, adding she was unsure how someone might resell some of these stolen items. “We have no idea. We haven’t let go of anybody in close to two years.”
The Sheriff’s Office has no known suspects as investigators continue working the case.
Anyone with information on the case can call the investigator at 770-533-7729.