5 pounds of meth, LSD seized in North Georgia drug trafficking investigation

A three-month multi-agency investigation led authorities to 5 pounds of meth in North Georgia and four arrests so far, including a Lula man who was the primary suspect.



Trevor Wade Southers, 21, of Lula, was charged Monday, July 25, after law enforcement made a series of searches and traffic stops Thursday, July 21, including one search in Lula.

The drugs, which also included some LSD, had an estimated street value between $50,000-60,000, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Trent Hillsman said. Hillsman added that value can fluctuate based on the local supply.

Hillsman said more arrests are anticipated.