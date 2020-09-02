37 Main, BMI to settle copyright lawsuit over music

The attorneys for 37 Main and Broadcast Music Inc., which controls the public performance rights for millions of songs, filed a motion Aug. 21 to close a copyright infringement case, indicating to the court that they have agreed to settle.



U.S. District Judge Richard W. Story granted the motion Aug. 24 in the case in which BMI alleged the Gainesville restaurant played music from its repertoire without authorization to do so.

According to the motion, the parties “have executed a settlement agreement containing certain obligations over time” and expect the terms to be complete on or before Oct. 1.

C. David Joyner, the attorney for 37 Main and its operating company Please Rock ME LLC, declined to comment through a representative from his office.

Troy Covington, the plaintiffs’ attorney, did not return multiple messages seeking comment Tuesday, Sept. 1.