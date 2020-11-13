$330K in heroin, meth seized, two men charged during Oakwood traffic stop

Two men are behind bars on heroin and methamphetamine trafficking charges after officers seized roughly $330,000 of the drugs in an Oakwood traffic stop Thursday, Nov. 12, according to authorities.

Miguel Angel Guzman-Abarca, 30, of Chicago and Miguel Angel Cadena-Pacheco, 38, of Gainesville, are charged with trafficking heroin and meth in connection to the stop, authorities said.

Gainesville/Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad agents responded to a traffic stop around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Poplar Springs Fork and Bolding Road, according to authorities.

During the traffic stop, officers found roughly 1,300 grams of meth, nearly 700 grams of heroin and $1,500 cash, according to Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth.

Booth said he did not know what led to the traffic stop. Both Guzman-Abarca and Cadena-Pacheco were in the vehicle at the time of the stop.

The two were booked into the Hall County Jail, where they remain with no bond.

The case is still under investigation.