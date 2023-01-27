3 sentenced in home invasion burglary in Gainesville

Assistant District Attorney Alexander Brack said Rodriguez and Hernandez went into a North Cliff Colony Drive apartment March 27, 2022, wearing masks and armed with a handgun and rifle. Lazo stayed in the car, Brack said.

Gainesville Police Investigator Terry Barnes previously testified at a Magistrate Court hearing that the people inside the apartment were expecting someone when the two masked men appeared.

Hernandez’s attorney Rob McNeill said Hernandez fired a single shot from the rifle.

Barnes said the suspects “initially demanded weed, money and everything,” eventually leaving with Air Jordan sneakers, a PS5 controller, cellphones and a wallet.

After getting a be-on-the-lookout notice for a blue two-door Honda Accord, Roswell Police stopped the vehicle and detained the three men.

Hernandez pleaded guilty Dec. 22 and was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Jason Deal to 25 years with the first 12 years in prison. The remainder may be served on probation.

McNeill said his client was a smart kid who was an “orphan on the streets since he was 14” after his mother was deported and his dad died.

“He’s a wannabe gangbanger, and he talked to somebody that knew these guys had some drugs and they were going to go rob them,” McNeill said.

McNeill said his client accepted responsibility.

“The kid’s going to pay a price,” the defense attorney said. “… He didn’t think it was going to go down that way, and the last thing he wanted to do was hurt anybody.”