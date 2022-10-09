3 people displaced after Gainesville house fire

Three people were displaced Sunday after their two-story home in Gainesville was engulfed in flames.
The three residents were outside their home at 3300 Springdale Forest Blvd., about 6:40 a.m. when fire crews arrived, and no injuries were reported, said Kimberlie Ledsinger, spokeswoman for Hall County Fire Services.
“The bulk of the fire was knocked down quickly and no one was found inside during the primary search,” she said.
The American Red Cross has been notified to assist the displaced residents.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.