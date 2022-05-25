2 men arrested, $70K in meth seized in Hall drug bust

Two men were arrested after a six-month drug investigation and the seizure of $70,000 in meth, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.
Sigifredo Penaloza-Duarte, 29, and Daniel Garcia-Delgado, 27, were arrested Monday, May 23, on Dawsonville Highway. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the two men had a kilogram of meth in their possession, but the department did not share further information Tuesday, May 24.
Both men were charged with meth trafficking and possession of meth with the intent to distribute, and the two were booked in to the Hall County Jail without bond..
The Sheriff’s Office said both men were in the country illegally.