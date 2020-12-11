2 children found dead at home in northeast Hall County

Authorities responded to a report of a stabbing at the home, but the childrens’ cause of death and the cause of the woman’s injuries are still under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.



Deputies responded to the home around 2 p.m. Dec. 11 and first came upon the woman.

“When they were in the house, they discovered (the children),” Hall sheriff’s spokesman Derreck Booth said.

The sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division was called to the scene, he said, adding that he didn’t know the relationship between the woman and the children.

Authorities said they would not release the names of the woman or children until next of kin had been notified.

A 7 p.m. update on the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page said the office was “working diligently” to notify the children’s family.

“We would like to thank the Hall County community for its patience in waiting for new information as we work this heartbreaking case,” the post said. “No further updates are anticipated tonight.”

The sheriff’s office said the incident and investigation is contained to the house.

“There’s nothing going on anywhere else, and the public is in no danger,” Booth said. “There’s not someone out there who’s going to cause the public any harm.”

He didn’t say whether anyone was in custody.

Detectives were still on the scene Friday evening, hours after the initial response. Sheriff Gerald Couch also was at the property, which was cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape.

The yellow house, wedged between Crescent Drive and railroad tracks, is across from the Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center. The RYDC, a state-run facility, is not connected to the incident, Booth said.

Concerning the condition of the home when deputies arrived, “we don’t know anything,” Lt. Greg Cochran said.

He added that a search warrant will be executed for the house.

The Times will update this article as more information is obtained. Times digital editor Thomas Hartwell contributed.