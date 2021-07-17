2 charged in car chase in Oakwood that injured officer





According to Gainesville police, around 1 p.m. July 13, Ronald Loggins, 23, of Forsyth, and Amber Shaft, 26, of Cleveland, Ga., fled in a black Ford Mustang after an officer responded to a call of two people unconscious in a car. The officer said he saw drugs in the vehicle and noticed abnormal behavior. Loggins began driving in reverse, and the officer was struck by the open passenger door, according to the release, and knocked down but was able to recover and give chase.

During a pursuit near Mundy Mill Road headed toward I-985, Loggins reportedly drove into oncoming traffic, ran over medians and caused four car crashes, according to the release, and the officer stopped pursuing after two of his car’s tires went flat.

Multiple jurisdictions joined the chase, including Oakwood Police Department, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia State Patrol, according to Cpl. Jessica Van, spokeswoman for Gainesville Police, though it is not clear how long the pursuit lasted or how many police vehicles were involved.

Loggins and Shaft were later taken into custody after Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies located the vehicle in a parking lot near McEver Road and Stephens Road.

Loggins was charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, felony fleeing with intent to elude, aggressive driving, canceled registration, improper lane change, crossing the gore, felony obstruction, possession of heroin, wrong way driving, no license on person, turn signal violation, and kidnapping.

Shaft was charged with possession of heroin.

“I’m thankful our officer came out of this intense situation with minor injuries and is now recovering,” said Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish. “This is a horrible example of how drugs poison more than just those under the influence. This could have potentially had tragic results.”