12-year-old boy drowns in Lake Russell in Habersham

A 12-year-old boy died after being found in 10 feet of water Saturday, June 17, at Lake Russell in Habersham County, according to authorities.
Habersham County 911 received a call around 4:20 p.m. Saturday to the swimming area of Lake Russell Beach, which is part of a 100-acre U.S. Forest Service lake near Mount Airy.
The boy, who has not been identified by authorities, was inside the swimming area when he was found. He was taken to Mount Airy Town Hall before being taken by a medical helicopter.
The flight crew and the Habersham County Emergency Services personnel were unable to revive him.
Habersham County Coroner Kasey McEntire said the boy had been identified but he didn’t believe that the name would be released because he was a juvenile.