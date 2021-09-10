11-year-old Oakwood girl struck by SUV, airlifted to Atlanta hospital

An 11-year-old West Hall Middle School student was airlifted Friday, Sept. 10, to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta after she was struck by a car, according to authorities.
Yaritza Aleman, of Oakwood, was taken to the Atlanta hospital with serious injuries after the wreck about 7:55 a.m. Friday on McEver Road south of Oakwood Road.
An SUV driver was heading north on McEver Road when she struck the girl, according to Georgia State Patrol.
Cpl. J.G. Tucker said Aleman was “running across McEver Road to a driveway” when the wreck happened.
Tucker said there are no charges pending.
The Hall County School District confirmed that the girl was a West Hall Middle School student who was waiting for the bus. The District reported that the girl was in stable condition.