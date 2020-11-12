11-year-old hit by truck expected home soon; police say no charges

The family of an 11-year-old Gainesville boy hit by a truck last month near his home said they hope to have him home from the hospital in roughly two weeks.



Santiago Ramirez suffered two cracks in his skull after being hit by a Ford F-150 Oct. 19 near his Buena Vista Circle home. Javier Ramirez, the boy’s father, said Santiago was moved out of the intensive care unit last week and hopes to have him come home on Nov. 24.

“After a brain injury, they have to learn pretty much everything: walk, talk, eat, get dressed, get ready for school, brush teeth, take a shower, everything,” Javier Ramirez said. “He has to learn everything. Right now, he’s doing all those things and he’s doing pretty well.”

The family said Santiago was riding his bicycle around 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19 while outside with his siblings. His mother was sweeping the driveway when a Ford F-150 struck Santiago. Police said Santiago left the driveway on his bike and was hit when he entered the street.