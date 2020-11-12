11-year-old hit by truck expected home soon; police say no charges

The family of an 11-year-old Gainesville boy hit by a truck last month near his home said they hope to have him home from the hospital in roughly two weeks.
Santiago Ramirez suffered two cracks in his skull after being hit by a Ford F-150 Oct. 19 near his Buena Vista Circle home. Javier Ramirez, the boy’s father, said Santiago was moved out of the intensive care unit last week and hopes to have him come home on Nov. 24.
“After a brain injury, they have to learn pretty much everything: walk, talk, eat, get dressed, get ready for school, brush teeth, take a shower, everything,” Javier Ramirez said. “He has to learn everything. Right now, he’s doing all those things and he’s doing pretty well.”
The family said Santiago was riding his bicycle around 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19 while outside with his siblings. His mother was sweeping the driveway when a Ford F-150 struck Santiago. Police said Santiago left the driveway on his bike and was hit when he entered the street.
Javier Ramirez said his son would likely be doing therapy for the next month or so, adding the staff may allow him to try walking unassisted next week.
“It’s amazing what those guys do out there, those doctors and nurses and all of the team,” Javier Ramirez said. “… The only thing I can say is thank you very much for what they do (for) my son.”
Santiago’s father thanked the people who have prayed for his son and wished them well in the three weeks since the crash. A Gofundme account for the boy had raised $4,551, more than $3,000 greater than its initial goal, as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said at this time no charges will be assessed but added the case is still under investigation.
"At this point of the investigation, the physical evidence and third-party witnesses indicate that the child is at fault,” Holbrook said.
The lieutenant called it a "sad situation" and asked for local drivers to be mindful and attentive.