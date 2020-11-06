Authorities: Man who didn’t return to prison transitional center from Gainesville job captured in Walker County

Authorities captured a man Oct. 27, two weeks after he didn’t return to a Buford prison transitional center from his Gainesville job, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

The department of corrections said Brian Scott Murphy, 47, is now being housed at Hays State Prison in Trion and is facing pending charges of escape.

The department of corrections said Murphy did not return Oct. 14 to the Phillips State Prison’s transitional center, which helps male inmates return to society by building “social and employment skills.”

The Georgia Department of Corrections said Murphy was recaptured by the department’s fugitive and apprehension unit after following leads to Walker County. The department’s spokeswoman did not elaborate on those leads, and The Times has reached out to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office to learn more.

Murphy was convicted of burglary.