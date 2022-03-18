Scenes from St. Patrick's Day 2022 in downtown Gainesville

Downtown Drafts customers soak up the sunshine on the sidewalk while enjoying a St. Patrick's Day beverage Thursday. March 17, 2022.
Tap-It Growlers patrons don green for a St. Patrick's Day party at the pub in downtown Gainesville.
A couple visits downtown Gainesville Thursday, March 17, 2022, ready for St. Patrick's Day activities on the square.
The St. Patrick's Day celebration gets an early start Thursday, March 17, 2022, on the new rooftop patio of Tap-It Growlers.
Brittney Crowell of Bikini Coast International washes motorcycles on Maple Street in Gainesville as the alleyway closes for a St. Patrick's Day party at nearby Tap-It.
Pints of green beer flow Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Tap-It Growlers in Gainesville as the downtown area celebrates St. Patrick's Day.