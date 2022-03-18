By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Scenes from St. Patrick's Day 2022 in downtown Gainesville
03182022 PATRICK 5.jpg

Downtown Drafts customers soak up the sunshine on the sidewalk while enjoying a St. Patrick's Day beverage Thursday. March 17, 2022.

by Scott Rogers
03182022 PATRICK 6.jpg

Tap-It Growlers patrons don green for a St. Patrick's Day party at the pub in downtown Gainesville.

by Scott Rogers
03182022 PATRICK 4.jpg

A couple visits downtown Gainesville Thursday, March 17, 2022, ready for St. Patrick's Day activities on the square.

by Scott Rogers
03182022 PATRICK 3.jpg

The St. Patrick's Day celebration gets an early start Thursday, March 17, 2022, on the new rooftop patio of Tap-It Growlers.

by Scott Rogers
03182022 PATRICK 2.jpg

Brittney Crowell of Bikini Coast International washes motorcycles on Maple Street in Gainesville as the alleyway closes for a St. Patrick's Day party at nearby Tap-It.

by Scott Rogers
03182022 PATRICK 1.jpg

Pints of green beer flow Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Tap-It Growlers in Gainesville as the downtown area celebrates St. Patrick's Day.

by Scott Rogers