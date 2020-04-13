'It shows that we’re out there for them.' Emergency personnel parade through South Hall neighborhoods

Making its way through all four counties it touches, the Braselton Police Department held a public safety parade through the neighborhoods of Hall County Monday, April 13.
Maj. Michael Steffman said the department has already toured through Jackson and Barrow counties, with plans to go through Gwinnett County on Wednesday.
“You’re seeing moms and grandmas out there crying because they’re just excited to have some hope. It shows that we’re out there for them even during times like this,” Steffman said.
Braselton Police officers met up around 12:45 p.m. Monday at the Spout Springs Road Publix before parading through the neighborhoods of Reflections, Clearwater, Del Webb at Chateau Elan, Riverstone and Riverbend at Mulberry Park. Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Hall County Fire Services also participated.
“You get one here and there that are like, ‘You’re making too much noise.’ But those are few and far between,” Steffman said while chuckling.