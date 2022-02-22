What makes NGHS’ Carol Burrell an award-winning leader

According to Burrell, the achievements are not singularly hers, but a reflection of NGHS at large.

“With any of the recognitions that I receive, it looks like I receive it, but it’s really a reflection of the organization,” she said. “There’s no one person that makes this all work; everybody brings different perspectives and different expertises. I can assure you that I don’t have all the answers. It takes a true team working together, supporting each other and not in it for themselves, and I think that’s what makes us unique.”

Burrell said she’s aware that many leaders at the helm of an organization are prone to delegate the execution of their ideas to their subordinates rather than rolling up their sleeves and assisting in the heavy lifting — and that isn’t her.



“I gain my energy and my inspiration from the input of other people who bring different perspectives, from those people who have a heart for doing the right thing even though it may be hard,” she said. “I get that comment a lot: ‘You’re so easy to talk to’ or ‘You’re approachable,’ and I’m very flattered by that. That’s part of how I was raised. We’re all people. I don’t care what position you’re in, you are contributing in some way, shape or form, and we couldn’t do it without every single person contributing in their particular role.”

According to Burrell, she’s taken the health system’s core values — respectful compassion, deep interdependence, responsible stewardship and passion for excellence — and made them her own.

“They are who we are and what I believe in,” she said. “Responsible stewardship is not just about the money — it’s about making long-term strategic decisions that I likely will not ever see the benefit of. You have to constantly be trying to improve; if you ever settle, you’re going to lose, especially in health care and the world today. Technology is changing so much, so how can you stay on top of that but not lose that personal touch? That’s what we strive to do. Whether it’s patients or people who are working here, it’s all about the people.”

And in terms of people, Burrell credits all those who “saw more in me than I saw in myself and gave me great opportunities.”

“The list could go on and on,” she said. “I’ve been very, very blessed — very fortunate — to have people that have helped guide me, helped advise me, people I could go to and be vulnerable with when everything didn’t look crystal clear.”

Looking back, Burrell said she had no preconception that her move to Gainesville 23 years ago would prove to be so fulfilling, that she’d feel such love for the community or be so driven by improving its quality of life and health care via NGHS, but the growth she’s witnessed and helped facilitate has been its own reward.

“Each of the moves that I’ve made over the years has been a stepping stone. I didn’t know what I was stepping into sometimes,” Burrell said. “One of the sayings my folks would tell you is ‘Everything touches everything.’ And when you look at what Northeast Georgia Health System does from a (standpoint of) delivery of health care and improving the health of the community, that is our mission.”



