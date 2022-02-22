What makes NGHS’ Carol Burrell an award-winning leader

When it comes to awards and accolades, Carol Burrell is a decorated individual — though she’s never been one to parade them.
Lauded as a distinguished citizen, respected business leader and, recently, Rotary Club of Gainesville’s woman of the year, the Northeast Georgia Health System president and CEO is also the chosen recipient of the Sandy Beaver Entrepreneurial Leadership Award presented by Riverside Military Academy, which will be formally presented during an awards banquet Thursday evening.
Named for Gen. Sandy Beaver, the academy’s president from 1912 to 1969, the award is given to men and women whose “personal values and character that are consistent with (Beaver’s) words and deeds” and who “have demonstrated entrepreneurial leadership and success in the areas of government, education, military, medicine or business to a degree rarely observed.”
Burrell said she feels “humbled and overwhelmed” to be compared with an individual so well-known for his entrepreneurial vision, risk-taking and leadership.
“I think of the people who have been honored and received that award in the past, and I don’t put myself anywhere in those people’s categories; they’ve accomplished so much more, bigger than life,” she said.
There are, however, a few undeniable similarities Burrell finds between Beaver’s ethos and her own.
“Having a vision for the future and having the courage, candidly, to make some risky decisions,” Burrell said. “Health care is volatile; it always seems that it’s up and down and there’s always something that is around the corner. Having the courage not just with myself, but at a board level, to look up and look out and keep pressing on — this is a special place and we have a big responsibility to continue to try to improve lives and health.”
Burrell joined the Gainesville-based health care network in 1999 by way of St. Vincent’s Health System in Jacksonville, Florida, where she served as vice president. In 2004, she was promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer before fulfilling a colleague’s prediction — made very shortly after her arrival to NGHS — by assuming the role of president and CEO in 2011.
“Trust me, that was not on my radar,” Burrell said. “I had no idea about being a CEO, are you kidding me? But it proved to be true — I never would have imagined that.”
In her tenure, Burrell has wielded her administrative prowess to bring state and national acclaim to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, spearheading the effort to obtain the Gainesville campus’ trauma care designation from the state in 2014, the opening of a 100-bed Braselton campus in 2015, the acquisition of the Barrow campus in 2017 and the network-wide response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During this pandemic, she has been a proven leader,” said the Rotary Club’s administration director and program chair Carol Colón. “She steered North Georgia and surrounding regions through one of the most challenging COVID-19 responses in the nation. Her influence, her ability to inspire — Carol Burrell is the best.”
According to Burrell, the achievements are not singularly hers, but a reflection of NGHS at large.
“With any of the recognitions that I receive, it looks like I receive it, but it’s really a reflection of the organization,” she said. “There’s no one person that makes this all work; everybody brings different perspectives and different expertises. I can assure you that I don’t have all the answers. It takes a true team working together, supporting each other and not in it for themselves, and I think that’s what makes us unique.”
Burrell said she’s aware that many leaders at the helm of an organization are prone to delegate the execution of their ideas to their subordinates rather than rolling up their sleeves and assisting in the heavy lifting — and that isn’t her.
“I gain my energy and my inspiration from the input of other people who bring different perspectives, from those people who have a heart for doing the right thing even though it may be hard,” she said. “I get that comment a lot: ‘You’re so easy to talk to’ or ‘You’re approachable,’ and I’m very flattered by that. That’s part of how I was raised. We’re all people. I don’t care what position you’re in, you are contributing in some way, shape or form, and we couldn’t do it without every single person contributing in their particular role.”
According to Burrell, she’s taken the health system’s core values — respectful compassion, deep interdependence, responsible stewardship and passion for excellence — and made them her own.
“They are who we are and what I believe in,” she said. “Responsible stewardship is not just about the money — it’s about making long-term strategic decisions that I likely will not ever see the benefit of. You have to constantly be trying to improve; if you ever settle, you’re going to lose, especially in health care and the world today. Technology is changing so much, so how can you stay on top of that but not lose that personal touch? That’s what we strive to do. Whether it’s patients or people who are working here, it’s all about the people.”
And in terms of people, Burrell credits all those who “saw more in me than I saw in myself and gave me great opportunities.”
“The list could go on and on,” she said. “I’ve been very, very blessed — very fortunate — to have people that have helped guide me, helped advise me, people I could go to and be vulnerable with when everything didn’t look crystal clear.”
Looking back, Burrell said she had no preconception that her move to Gainesville 23 years ago would prove to be so fulfilling, that she’d feel such love for the community or be so driven by improving its quality of life and health care via NGHS, but the growth she’s witnessed and helped facilitate has been its own reward.
“Each of the moves that I’ve made over the years has been a stepping stone. I didn’t know what I was stepping into sometimes,” Burrell said. “One of the sayings my folks would tell you is ‘Everything touches everything.’ And when you look at what Northeast Georgia Health System does from a (standpoint of) delivery of health care and improving the health of the community, that is our mission.”