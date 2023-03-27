Walters family donates J’s Place building, dedicates it to longtime advocate Dallas Gay

After losing his 21-year-old grandson to an opioid overdose in 2012, Dallas Gay spent the next decade of his life working to prevent it from happening to anyone else.

Now more than a year after Dallas’ death, the recovery center bearing his grandson’s name, the Jeffrey Dallas Gay Jr. Recovery Center, was dedicated to Dallas.

Jim Walters, one of Dallas’ biggest supporters, was also honored. Walters, a Gainesville businessman and philanthropist known as “Big Jim,” died in February 2021.

“Even before J’s Place, Jim Walters was a big supporter of all of Dallas’ efforts and all that he’s done,” said Jeffrey’s mother Cindy Gay.