These two young leaders inspire peers and fight racial injustice

Like their older mentors before them, two young leaders from the Gainesville civil rights group, the Newtown Florist Club, have accepted the torch.



As protests have sparked around the U.S. in response to the death of George Floyd, 19-year-olds Jackie Lipscomb and Aniyah Norman, have risen to the forefront to speak out against systemic racism and police brutality, and ask for change.

“It’s definitely our time to start speaking up and doing something about it,” Norman said. “They’re (Newtown Florist Club leaders) getting older, and we can’t keep depending on them. It’s not their obligation to fight for black lives for their entire lives.”

Both Lipscomb and Norman stood among their peers on Monday, June 1, during a rally in downtown Gainesville led by the Newtown Florist Club.

Norman, a University of Georgia honor student from Gainesville, spoke before the crowd of around 200 people and held a sign that read, “We are Tired.”

“The main message I was wanting to get across is that everyone’s anger is justified, and a need to be heard and get out,” Norman said. “But to make a change, we also have to get involved in our community.”

She is currently leading an outreach project with the Newtown Florist Club to inspire more voter engagement among college students.

When Lipscomb first heard about Floyd’s death, she said her heart broke into pieces.

“What if that was my brother?” she said. “It just hurt my heart, and just to think it’s not only George Floyd that died this way, it’s more than him. Every single name needs to be remembered.”

Lipscomb said she started using social media as a platform to voice her feelings on the situation. She also joined in the Newtown Florist Club’s peaceful rally on Monday, and participated shortly after in the downtown Gainesville protest.

“I went for a few minutes just to yell and scream,” she said. “It felt good to tell people that this isn’t right. People are out here dying.”