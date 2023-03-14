‘She was the heart of the neighborhood.’ New Holland woman’s grave marked 42 years after her death

Robert Pilgrim said he wasn’t sure why his aunt’s grave was never marked until now, and can only assume it was an issue of affordability at the time.



While Icie would likely prefer the men “find something else worthwhile” to spend their money on, Vic, who grew up in the house next door, said the gesture is simply “what we think is acceptable and appropriate.”

“She was instrumental in making us feel loved (and) appreciated,” he said. “She’s one person you’ll never forget. She was the heart of the neighborhood.”

“She deserves that much,” Kenny Burnette echoed. “I think it’s part of our calling, but it’s also payback.”

Pilgrim was robbed of a normal life by polio, which later developed into multiple sclerosis, resulting in the amputation of both of her legs. According to Robert’s best recollection, Icie “was OK until she was about 15 or 16 years old. Then the MS struck her. Through the years, it gradually got worse. The middle to latter part of her life was when she started losing her legs — circulation and all just went away.”

Vic’s earliest memory of his neighbor is a young Icie, clad in a nurse’s uniform, emerging from a cab after her shift as a doctor’s office receptionist. She walked with a cane at that time, “then a couple of years later it became a walker, and then, suddenly, she had resigned from that position because she could no longer move her legs” and was confined to a wheelchair, Wilson said.

Icie underwent three separate surgeries to remove both of her legs, starting with her feet and continuing just above the knees.