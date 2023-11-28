‘Pray 4 Jeremy’: Gainesville High senior in coma described as man of faith, dreams of turning pro The aunt of Jeremy Medina, Ludin DeAza Medina, father, David and brother, David, Jr. speak Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center where Jeremy is hospitalized and in a coma after being accidentally struck in the head by a bat in the batting cages. - photo by Scott Rogers When Jeremy Medina was just a young boy, probably no older than 3, his grandmother nicknamed him “Crazy Arm” after watching him throw a baseball.