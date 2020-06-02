‘Next step in a long pathway’: The Gainesville protests and what work is left to do

Backlit by the Jesse Jewell Parkway CVS signs, Gainesville Police officers spoke to protesters who had pounded the pavement for hours late Monday night.



Gainesville Police Sgt. Kevin Holbrook, who heads up the community relations unit, heard questions from the crowd.

Is your badge real gold? No, it’s not.

Why do you get to drive that nice truck? Just the luck of the draw and needing to tow trailers.

Then there were more serious questions asking him about his thoughts on the current climate, particularly in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Several nights of protests in Gainesville were sparked by the incident in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where the 46-year-old Floyd died May 25 while being arrested. A video showed a police officer pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes, and the officer has since been charged with third-degree murder.

"It's OK to have the hard conversations. That's what we need to do, especially right now,” Holbrook said. “We want people to know that we hear their voices, that we are listening to them. At the same time, we also want them to know that this is their community, this is their police department, and we're all in this together.”

Building relationships with the community has been critical, he said, so that these important discussions can come about.