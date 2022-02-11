Meet the Gainesville baker who sent 12,000 cookies to the Super Bowl

Handmade and decorated by Baked Gainesville’s chief cookie artisan Rebekah Rico — along with some recruited volunteers — the cookies were shipped off to Los Angeles by way of FedEx Freight last Monday, where they’ll be savored by family, friends and VIP fans of the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.

The job was commissioned by On Location, which curates elevated sports, lifestyle and music experiences for personal and corporate clients. The company enlisted Rico to supply cookies for the PGA Championship and Ryder Cup last year — albeit on a much smaller scale.

According to Rico, the Super Bowl shipment filled 18 pallets weighing a cumulative 2,790 pounds.

“I didn’t really know what I was getting into in terms of the numbers (for the Super Bowl),” Rico said. “That’s just so outside of my normal life.”