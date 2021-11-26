This local attorney is bringing holiday cheer to Gainesville one tree at a time

One local woman is bringing holiday cheer to Gainesville, one Tannenbaum at a time.



For 20 years and counting, Candace Williams, owner and attorney at Candace Williams Law, has set out to decorate unique Christmas trees for her home and offices in Gainesville.

With nearly 50 trees collectively under her belt, she’s taken an annual tradition that started with her mother-in-law and run with it.

Inspired by the way Diane Williams elaborately donned the family tree with ornaments, lights and ribbons, the attorney has worked her way from two or three trees a year to eight trees that add holiday flair to her home and offices this year.

“It became a labor of love because it gave me something fun to do on the side,” Williams said. “I just hope that it gives people peace and joy, and a sense of hopefulness at Christmastime. That’s my only goal.”

Around July or August, Williams begins her search for ornaments and ribbons, scouring Pinterst for ideas and inspiration; as soon as Halloween passes, she starts to work on each tree. In total, nearly 800 yards of colored ribbon adorn her trees this year.