This local attorney is bringing holiday cheer to Gainesville one tree at a time

One local woman is bringing holiday cheer to Gainesville, one Tannenbaum at a time.
For 20 years and counting, Candace Williams, owner and attorney at Candace Williams Law, has set out to decorate unique Christmas trees for her home and offices in Gainesville.
With nearly 50 trees collectively under her belt, she’s taken an annual tradition that started with her mother-in-law and run with it.
Inspired by the way Diane Williams elaborately donned the family tree with ornaments, lights and ribbons, the attorney has worked her way from two or three trees a year to eight trees that add holiday flair to her home and offices this year.
“It became a labor of love because it gave me something fun to do on the side,” Williams said. “I just hope that it gives people peace and joy, and a sense of hopefulness at Christmastime. That’s my only goal.”
Around July or August, Williams begins her search for ornaments and ribbons, scouring Pinterst for ideas and inspiration; as soon as Halloween passes, she starts to work on each tree. In total, nearly 800 yards of colored ribbon adorn her trees this year.
“Every year the tree I decorate has a different theme, a different ribbon and something new added,” Williams said.
This year’s trees include “March of the Penguins,” which shows a snowy scene with several penguins sliding down the tree; “Santa’s Coming to Town,” complete with the red and white of Santa’s suit and ornaments representing cookies, sleigh bells and children’s toys; and “Georgia on My Mind,” which sits in the office of Jack Waldrip and showcases his love of the Georgia Bulldogs.
One tree that stands out among the rest is in the form of a dress that Williams makes specially for her close friend Theresa Painter, owner of North Georgia Aesthetics. The tree is entered in a competition between the local medical offices at the Pediatrics Associate building, which she won last year with an angel-themed tree.
“It’s different and it’s not your basic tree,” she said “It’s outside the box.”
Williams said her dream is to one day be able to design and decorate the Georgia governor’s tree with whatever theme they choose.
Looking ahead to next year, Williams has already started brainstorming ideas with an elaborate and ironic “Grinch Who Stole Christmas” tree to be ready for the 2022 holiday season. Her 12-year-old daughter is already starting to help out with the annual tradition, which Williams hopes to pass down through generations to come.
“It is a legacy I can pass on to my daughter from her grandmother, to me, to her.” she said.