‘It's time for him to relax and enjoy life’: 46-year Gainesville Dairy Queen manager retires

Three generations of the Walters family — from the grandfather, Robert, down to his son, Richard, and grandsons, Mike and Rick — have owned the Shallowford Road restaurant during Cronic’s stint there.

“The most loving people you would ever see, they took care of their employees,” Cronic said of the Walters family, who also employed Linda as a cake decorator for 20 years.

Cronic plans to visit the restaurant to eat breakfast and lunch from time to time. He said he’s going to get used to not putting on an apron and helping out, but he’ll still keep his eyes open whenever he stops in.

“Of course you know you’re always going to look around and see what’s wrong,” he said.

‘Work for what you want’

From a young age, Cronic knew that he needed to work in order to support himself and his family.

“I learned where money comes from,” Cronic said. “I learned that you work for what you want.”

The Cronics have a pair of grown daughters, Jamie and Heather, and three grandchildren, Josh, 26, Gina, 22, and Carter, 14, that he can pass his work ethic and life lessons down to.

A graduate of South Hall High School, Cronic started working in the restaurant industry at the age of 12, beginning his career serving hot dogs and ice cream at the now closed, but once very popular local restaurant, the Polar Girl.

Not long after graduation, he started working at Beef Corral, another local restaurant that is long since closed. There, he learned the nuances of the food service industry.