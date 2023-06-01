How a liver transplant gave this Gainesville wedding painter a second chance to ‘live every moment to the fullest’

While other vendors trickle in to set up the sound system, style the cake and prep for the reception, Tiffani Beck has been glued to her easel for a couple of hours, her brushstrokes capturing the beginnings of a keepsake that’s meant to last long after the bride and groom say, “I do.”
Beck, 32, is a Gainesville-based live wedding painter.
A lifelong artist, having taken her first commission in ninth grade, Beck was more or less thrust into the live painting arena by a friend who asked her to paint their wedding in 2020.
“My other teachers would pick at me because I would just turn my pages over and draw on the back instead of do the actual work,” she said. “At first I kind of blew it off (the request to take a stab at live wedding painting). I was kind of like, ‘That sounds scary. Maybe one day, I don’t know.’ I was super nervous, but I said, ‘I have to try. I just have to see what happens.’ And the rest is history. I’ve been live painting ever since.”
One of a small number of her kind, at least regionally, Beck has painted weddings throughout North Georgia and metro Atlanta, as well as Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky, with Florida on the books for next year.
Ahead of a couple’s big day, Beck’s clients choose which scene they want preserved on a gallery-wrapped canvas, often the first kiss or first dance. About three hours before the scene is slated to start in real time, Beck arrives to the venue with a blank canvas to begin painting the background, which she typically doesn’t see until the day of unless she finds the venue’s website and social media account.
When the scene unfolds, she shoots a video on her phone, from which she’ll take a screenshot of the best pose to serve as her reference point for the painting.
According to Beck, every scene can be as impressionistic or as realistic as the couple desires, and are typically finished in time to be taken home with their gifts at the end of the night.
For Beck, the entire process spans seven to eight hours.
“I’m usually one of the first vendors there and one of the last vendors out,” Beck said.
More than a timeless keepsake “to look at every day to be reminded of the best day of their lives,” the painting — and its process — also serves as entertainment for wedding guests during the cocktail hour and reception, Beck said.
She may appear calm and collected while poised at her easel, but come wedding day, Beck said she’s full of jitters.
“It is so fun and scary at the same time,” she said. “It’s very nerve-wracking. I literally start from a blank canvas, so there are times where the painting kind of has what I call ‘hot mess stages’ or its ugly stage, and … I have to just kind of push past that and then at the end it kind of blows people away. They’re like, ‘Wow, we did not know that’s what we were to expect.’ It’s wild, and it’s a lot of work.”
And as a one-woman show, sick days aren’t an option.
Beck has powered through migraines and, on one occasion, a stomach virus to ensure her couples have the wedding of their dreams.
“I take it very seriously,” she said. “As a wedding vendor, your No. 1 priority is to make that day perfect for that bride and groom. I’ve had weddings where I had a really bad migraine that day, literally got sick before driving two hours to the venue (and) I just had to power through it. I could barely hold my head up. I was like, ‘I’m going to keep going, I’m going to keep going.’ At the end of the night, they were so happy. They had no clue.”
For Beck, the live painting experience is “a high unlike any other.” The reward isn’t just in the couples’ reaction to their finished masterpiece, though it’s undoubtedly a prime factor. It’s also in having the chance to do what she loves, which wasn’t always a guarantee.
Beck was born with a choledochal cyst, a congenital anomaly of the duct that transports bile from the liver to the gallbladder and small intestine.
Over time, complications from the cyst sent her into liver failure and at 19, she was placed on a transplant list. That season was particularly difficult, Beck said, and she didn’t pick up a paintbrush or sketchpad for quite some time.
But April 9, 2011, Beck received a transplant and a second chance at life. She also found her way back to what she deemed most important: doing the things she loves.
“(Art) was always the one thing I kept coming back to and knew in my heart that I loved,” Beck said. “I have this newfound appreciation for life and it makes me that much more passionate about what I do and makes me want to make other people happy in what I do. I also want to honor my donor, so I want to do everything in my power to make sure I’m living every moment to the fullest.”
Beck’s years-long health battle imparted many life lessons that she continues to carry with her 12 years after her transplant. Chief among them is perseverance.
“That girl definitely had doubts, and although people were kind of being negative toward (pursuing a career in art), I was always hopeful — but I was always kind of skeptical as well. ‘Maybe they’re right.’ If I could go back and tell her anything, it would be to just keep going. ‘You have no idea how good it can be. Focus on the good and the good will get better.’”
As live wedding painting gains popularity and more vendors emerge, Beck doesn’t feel threatened by the competition. In fact, she doesn’t see it as competition at all, but rather a level playing field and a sign that more people are investing in art and its makers’ livelihood.
“I love it,” she said. “I don’t see anybody as competition. My only competition is myself. I want everyone to be successful, and if I see other people’s work and I think, ‘Oh, man, mine’s not as good,’ or ‘I wish I could have done that wedding,’ I just use that as fuel to further push me to do better.”To connect with Beck or view her portfolio, visit tiffaniroseart.com, “like” Tiffani Rose Art on Facebook or follow @tiffani_rose_art on Instagram.