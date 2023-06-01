How a liver transplant gave this Gainesville wedding painter a second chance to ‘live every moment to the fullest’

A lifelong artist, having taken her first commission in ninth grade, Beck was more or less thrust into the live painting arena by a friend who asked her to paint their wedding in 2020.



“My other teachers would pick at me because I would just turn my pages over and draw on the back instead of do the actual work,” she said. “At first I kind of blew it off (the request to take a stab at live wedding painting). I was kind of like, ‘That sounds scary. Maybe one day, I don’t know.’ I was super nervous, but I said, ‘I have to try. I just have to see what happens.’ And the rest is history. I’ve been live painting ever since.”

One of a small number of her kind, at least regionally, Beck has painted weddings throughout North Georgia and metro Atlanta, as well as Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky, with Florida on the books for next year.

Ahead of a couple’s big day, Beck’s clients choose which scene they want preserved on a gallery-wrapped canvas, often the first kiss or first dance. About three hours before the scene is slated to start in real time, Beck arrives to the venue with a blank canvas to begin painting the background, which she typically doesn’t see until the day of unless she finds the venue’s website and social media account.

When the scene unfolds, she shoots a video on her phone, from which she’ll take a screenshot of the best pose to serve as her reference point for the painting.