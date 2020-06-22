Historic Thompson family cemetery is now at Alta Vista Cemetery

The Thompson family cemetery has a new resting place in Gainesville -- its second one since being displaced from Lake Lanier more than half a century ago.



Descendants are celebrating the new location in the city’s Alta Vista Cemetery off Jesse Jewell Parkway, in a move that was completed in May.

“It’s a wonderful change from where they were,” said Tom Shope of Blairsville, visiting the Alta Vista site on Monday, June 22. “It’ll be protected, people can have access to it and it's no longer lost over in the woods somewhere.”

The 19th century cemetery, containing graves of one of Hall County’s founding families, was moved 6.3 miles from private property off Dunlap Drive in North Hall. The cemetery had been at that location for more than 60 years. The cemetery originally was where Lake Lanier is now, moved in 1957 by the Army Corps of Engineers to higher ground when the lake was created.