He’s been a pilot and flight instructor for 54 years. Now, he’s adjusting to having his feet on the ground

His goal was to fly commercially, but none of the airlines were hiring at the time, so he changed course, finding himself in the cockpit of an air ambulance that responded to calls across the Midwest. Flying out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Mastley’s job took him around Minnesota, the Dakotas, Iowa and Wisconsin, occasionally branching into Wyoming, Montana and Nebraska.

“You never knew where you were going to go one day or the next day,” he said. “Sometimes you might be in the air eight or nine hours before you got back home.”

Mastley later went to work for a building materials company, instructing student pilots on the weekends until he retired and returned to instructing full-time 21 years ago, this time with Advanced Aviation at the Gwinnett County Airport.

“There’s teaching people to fly, and then there’s teaching people to be a commercial pilot after that, and there’s teaching people to fly on instruments — in the clouds where you can’t see anything,” Mastley said. “And then there’s also teaching people to be flight instructors. So there’s the whole gamut.”

And Mastley, 78, covered all of those bases — first as a student, attaining each of the certifications over a three-year timeline before helping his own students do the same.

He’s never done the math on the number of students he’s taught throughout his career, though he estimates the figure is somewhere in the hundreds.

“He’s had a lot of feedback from a lot of these people,” his wife, Betty Mastley, said. “‘You got me here.’ ‘If it weren’t for you, I wouldn’t be here.’ I think that has been very satisfying to him, just to know that he changed their lives.”

“Flying for a hobby is expensive; teaching people to fly doesn’t cost anything,” Dale said. “But that’s not the main reason — I really enjoyed meeting the people and getting the satisfaction of watching them complete their training. Everybody’s different, so it takes a different procedure with each person; people come with different ideas and different attitudes and different reasons for wanting to learn to fly. But to take them from scratch where they are afraid, actually, and taking them all the way through is fun. Satisfying.”