Have you tried their crêpes and galettes? Meet Viviane and Yannick Fonfrede, a French couple bringing their cuisine to Braselton

When Viviane and Yannick Fonfrede moved from their home in Nantes, France, to open The Galloping Galette in Braselton, they weren’t quite sure how local residents would receive their native cuisine.



But, when people experienced the casual atmosphere and tried their savory galettes and sweet crêpes, the couple’s doubts eased.

“When I see a couple enjoying the food, it’s just like bingo,” Yannick said. “I like to see people smiling and taking pictures of the crêpe and galette.”

Viviane said each region of France has its own culinary traditions. She grew up in the Bretagne region, with a tradition of galettes and crêpes, so when patrons visit The Galloping Galette, it’s like they’re experiencing a piece of that heritage.