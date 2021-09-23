A Hall man and a local company are making sure these Korean War veterans aren't forgotten

He saw where POSCO America Corp., a South Korean company with U.S. headquarters in Johns Creek, was honoring Korean War veterans with plaques made using stainless steel that the company produces.

Truelove contacted the company and shared about his father, John C. “Charlie” Truelove, a veteran of the 1950-53 conflict who died in December 2019.

After the company said it would make a plaque honoring his father, Chris Truelove told the company “there are other Korean War veterans in Gainesville,” said Sara Bae, a POSCO human resources official who handed out plaques at the ceremony with Kun Youp Kim, another HR official.

After some more legwork, POSCO was able to arrange for more awards. In all, nine veterans, wearing dark coats and ties and wearing Korean War veteran hats, showed up for the ceremony.