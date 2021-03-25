Feeling frustrated or anxious at work? This local businessman and worship leader wrote a book to help guide career moves

After constantly speaking with people who have experienced both anxiety and disillusionment with their jobs, Ryals said he decided to pour his advice and personal experience into a book.

Juggling his time with his wife, Alli, and their three daughters, as well as his two full-time jobs as an insurance manager at Farm Bureau Insurance and co-owner of Ryals Brothers, he slowly put his thoughts on paper.

“I’ve laughed and said, ‘I’m the only person who has ever written a book while playing Go Fish,’” Ryals recounted. “Sometimes my kids would be like, ‘Daddy, it’s your turn.’ And I’d say, ‘Let me finish this sentence.’”

After around two years, his first completed book, “Last to Least,” was born. The self-help, motivational piece was published on March 18 by C Grant & Co., a company based out of the Chicago area. It is now available to purchase on Amazon.com. As of Thursday, March 25, Amazon labeled “Last to Least” as its No. 1 new release in the education workbooks category.

“Last to Least” has been endorsed by Daniel Pink, a New York Times bestselling author, former Gov. Nathan Deal and Carol Burrell, president and CEO of North Georgia Health System.

“In the business of health care, prioritizing needs and resources can be tricky,” Burrell’s statement reads on the book’s back cover. “‘Last to Least’ will help you stay focused on what matters most — for your community, your brand message, and your long term bottom line.”