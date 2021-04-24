'Everyone loved Don' - Community members share legacy of former Gainesville First UMC pastor

“He was such a life-changer for so many in this community, even not necessarily members of his church,” Don Carter, who was a close friend of Harp’s, said. “He was loved across the community and so respected. He had that spiritualness about him, that great sense of humor, that kindness. Anytime I walked away from him, I felt better about myself and better about life.”



Harp served as pastor of Gainesville First UMC from the early ‘80s until 1988, then was called to lead at Peachtree Road UMC in Buckhead. He remained at the church until his retirement in the early 2000s. Afterward, he taught part-time in Emory Univesrty’s theology department.

The Methodist pastor also served at St. Andrews UMC in Carrollton, Northwoods UMC in Doraville and Sam Jones UMC in Cartersville.

Before he went to seminary at Candler School of Theology at Emory, Harp was recruited to Young Harris College to play baseball under the then-coach, Zell Miller. He later attended Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama, where he was a star baseball player.

Steve Dodson, pastor of Thomson First UMC, said Harp was like an uncle to him during his childhood and a close family friend.

“Don was a great competitor and had an aspiring baseball career,” Dodson said. “He had the opportunity to play in minor leagues, and decided to pursue a calling to ministry. That was very inspiring to me as a young man.”

Carter describes Harp as one of the “greatest storytellers” he has ever met. And many who have read his old columns in The Times or heard him preach feel the same.