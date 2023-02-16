‘Everybody can do something.’ Highsmith’s service, volunteerism warrants Woman of the Year award

Her commitment to service earned her the title of Woman of the Year, an accolade presented by the Rotary Club of Gainesville during the organization’s annual awards banquet Feb. 13.



According to the organization, Highsmith’s nomination took into account her volunteerism in her church and her “quiet service to neighbors and those in need.”

“(Highsmith) has been described as someone who stands upon a foundation of faith, family and community,” said Christina Jones, who introduced Highsmith at Monday’s banquet. “Her faith guides her through her entire life, including her volunteerism.”

Highsmith said she was stunned to hear her name attached to such an achievement.

“I don’t think it’s sunk in; I think I’m still surprised,” she said.

While the award is not exclusive to Rotarians, Highsmith has been a member of the organization since 2007, serving as its president from 2015-2016. During her tenure, she steered the club toward the distinction of being named district club of the year. She also received the Rich L. Panyik Leadership Award, presented at the district level for outstanding leadership in Rotary.

Her civic service traces back to Athens, where she led a Girl Scout troop in a low-income housing project while attending UGA.

“They wanted a Girl Scout troop, but they didn’t have a leader,” according to Highsmith, who stepped in to fill the void.

From there, she launched her 10-year teaching career in the Clarke County school system, transferring to Enota when her husband’s work brought them to Gainesville. Lee and Bucky Highsmith have been married for 40 years and have five children and six grandchildren — three of whom attend Enota.

During her stint on the Gainesville school board, Highsmith recalls Gainesville High School’s theatre program receiving an invitation to the International Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland and participating in the fundraising efforts. Most of the eligible students paid a portion of the expenses, she said, but she remembers one student who was living in their car at the time and couldn’t afford to cover their share.

Highsmith refused to let the student’s circumstances rob them of the opportunity.

“I got some people to underwrite her full amount so that she was able to go. That was just really precious to see somebody that would never have an opportunity to go to Europe, much less perform on the Royal Mile, do that kind of thing.”

Today, Highsmith is a delegate to the North Georgia Conference and Southeastern Jurisdictional Conference of the United Methodist Church.

She is also assisting the organization with a project called “Rethinking Conflict” aimed to explore “ways to lead and speak in times of toxic theology and toxic politics.”

“We all need to learn how to talk and see each other as people and find common ground,” Highsmith said.

At Gainesville First UMC, she leads a Bible study, makes coffee for events and “all the things you need to help make a church a good place to be,” she said.

She’s also a regular volunteer in the Northeast Georgia Medical Center gift shop, and while she may not know what every patron is facing, she offers them all a universal antidote: compassion.

“People may come in to buy a flower or get some aspirin, but they also are just looking for somebody to talk to and share their concerns and worries,” she said. “It’s nice to have a smiling face that not only helps you find where the aspirin is but gives you that reassurance you’re not alone.”

In all her realms of responsibility and service, Highsmith is guided by a quote attributed to John Wesley: “Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can.”

“We all need to do what we can to help make this community stronger,” Highsmith said. “When you see a place that could use some help, that’s where you should go. Whatever is your passion, whether it’s education or healthcare or providing housing for the homeless, I think people need to just step up and find a place where serving will bring them joy and they can bring other people joy.”

Highsmith said she hardly feels worthy to be called Woman of the Year, but is nonetheless honored to wear the title.

“There are some amazing women that have received this honor before me, and just to be in the midst of those names is just such an honor,” she said. “Those women who my name will now be (recognized) with are just some of the greatest role models of my life.”

While that trove is vast, three names particularly stand out for Highsmith: Sally Darden, Lynda Askew and Deborah Mack, namely “their graciousness, their dedication and their hard work.”

As Woman of the Year, Highsmith prompts her fellow neighbors and public servants to pitch in where they can for the community’s greater good.

“(In) Gainesville and Hall County, we are really blessed with some wonderful opportunities to make this community better — everybody can do something,” she said. “Whether you’re doing Camp Fire Girls, whether you’re working at your church or whether you’re helping out at the 5K race, all of those things come together to make a community your home.”