Dinah Wayne, longtime leader in technical education and Flowery Branch, dies at 77

Alex said she served as an “even better” grandmother, going by the name of “Grandi” to her six grandchildren.



“My wife and I would joke that they’d (Alan and Dinah) cancel dinner with the president just to take care of our kids,” he said.

Dinah Wayne, who was originally from Tampa, Florida, moved in 1969 with her husband from Alaska to live in Flowery Branch. Although she was a transplant from Florida, Alex Wayne said his mother was wholeheartedly dedicated to helping the Flowery Branch community prosper.

“She has a sign in her house that says, ‘bloom where you’re planted,’” he said. “It certainly describes her.”

Dinah Wayne served as a longtime member of both the Technical College System of Georgia board — representing the 9th Congressional District — and Lanier Technical College Foundation Board of Trustees. She also spearheaded the restoration of Flowery Branch’s historic depot, headed the city’s Better Hometown Community program for over 10 years and founded the Friends of the Depot Inc.

Alex Wayne said his mother was actively involved in a charity called Coats for Kids, which donates winter jackets to underprivileged children in Hall County. Up until December 2020, he said she volunteered her time with the charity, even delivering the coats herself.

Kit Dunlap, president and CEO of the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce, said she has known Dinah Wayne for over 30 years, and was shocked to hear of her friend’s death Wednesday morning.

“Dinah was one of those who was steady and a great leader,” Dunlap said. “She was always your friend, and when you spoke to her, she had the biggest smile. We just lost a really good lady.”