Clean up your community with Latino Conservatives, Keep Hall Beautiful July 11

Latinos Conservative Organization and Keep Hall Beautiful are calling upon community members to pick up trash in Gainesville.



The cleanup will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 11, along the blue mural on Peal Nix Parkway. People will be given assignments from the starting point to Atlanta Highway.

The first 50 participants will receive free volunteer T-shirts. LCO will provide water bottles and Gatorade.

Art Gallegos Jr., president of the Latinos Conservative Organization in Gainesville, said the cleanup will give people the ability to stay socially distanced in the open air.