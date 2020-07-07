Clean up your community with Latino Conservatives, Keep Hall Beautiful July 11

Latinos Conservative Organization and Keep Hall Beautiful are calling upon community members to pick up trash in Gainesville.
The cleanup will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 11, along the blue mural on Peal Nix Parkway. People will be given assignments from the starting point to Atlanta Highway.
The first 50 participants will receive free volunteer T-shirts. LCO will provide water bottles and Gatorade.
Art Gallegos Jr., president of the Latinos Conservative Organization in Gainesville, said the cleanup will give people the ability to stay socially distanced in the open air.
Community Trash Cleanup
What: Gainesville trash cleanup hosted by Latinos Conservative Organization and Keep Hall Beautiful
When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 11
Where: Along the blue Gainesville mural on Pearl Nix Parkway
More info: info@latinosconservative.com
Saturday’s event marks the second time both the organization and Keep Hall Beautiful have teamed up to clean the area.
Last year, Gallegos said around 75 volunteers picked up over 1,200 pounds of trash in Gainesville. He said the specific area along Atlanta Highway was chosen to establish a presence of unity and community service among Latino residents.
“For me, what has inspired this is we need to teach our Latino community to be proud of where they live, work and drive,” he said. “Before we clean anyone else’s backyard, we have to clean our backyard. I think it’s imperative that the Latino community understands that this is going to be an every year event.”
Rain or shine, the event will carry on. Gallegos encourages people of all ages and backgrounds to attend and provide a positive service to the area.
“I think it would be a great way to give back to your community,” he said. “It would be a good way to show your kids, if you’re a parent, that you’re stepping out of your comfort zone and engaging with something that needs to be done in our city. It takes a village.”