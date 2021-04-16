Celebrating 50 years: How Billy Joe Craven molded his craft into a multi-million dollar pottery business

Hours before the crack of dawn, Billy Joe Craven turns on his potter’s wheel, transforming blocks of clay into commercial pottery and works of art.



Although the founder of Craven Pottery Inc. in Gillsville announced his retirement over seven years ago, the 73-year-old still produces around 100 pieces a day.

“When I retired I went home and sat on the porch for a little while, and realized I can’t sit on the porch,” Craven said while making a large pot. “So, I kept coming back. They named me ‘Boomerang.’”

This year Craven’s business turned 50 years old. It was mid-March in 1971 when his first two customers pulled up to his shop. They were Ira Goin and Elvin Owen, who lived in North Carolina. Descendants of this family still buy from Craven Pottery Inc. to this day.

Marcia Craven Stamey, Craven’s daughter, said her father likes to say he’s been “Owen and Goin all his life.”

After his first year in business, Craven said his gross sales came out at $25,000, and over the years quickly grew into a multimillion dollar company that distributed all over the U.S. with partners across the globe.