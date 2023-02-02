‘Builders of the community’: Rotary Club of Gainesville marks 100th year

Club President Mike McGraw has been a member since 2014, but had dreamed of one day becoming a Rotarian since he was a kid growing up in Hardeeville and Ridgeland, South Carolina, and, later, Savannah.



“Those were the leaders of the community that made a difference,” he said. “I always wanted to be part of the Rotary.”

“If you look at the list of current members and legacy members,” Frank Norton, a local business owner and Rotary member said, “they have been the captains of industry here in Gainesville and Hall County. They are the builders of the community.”

Beginnings

The Rotary Club of Gainesville began its century-long journey for the first time on November 16, 1922, in an “old brick dwelling on the northwest side of Spring Street,” according to a historical document the club’s administration director Carol Colon has been putting together, and was officially chartered Feb. 3, 1923.