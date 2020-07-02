Beulah Rucker’s grandson sheds light on Industrial School’s former gymnasium and veterans’ school

Beulah Rucker, who was raised on a farm by sharecropper parents, opened an Industrial School in Gainesville in the early 1900s to serve African Americans during a time when many Black students weren’t accepted into educational institutions. The site later expanded to have a boys and girls dormitory, cannery, workshop, veterans’ night school and gymnasium. Still on the site are Beulah’s home, the school building and an educational center.

When George Rucker, one of Beulah Rucker’s four remaining grandchildren, walks around the property today, he can see past the decaying foundations of the gym and night school. He fondly remembers the property and hopes it will one day return to glory.

"On weekends, kids would go in there and play basketball,” George said while pointing toward a crumbling wall of the gym built in the 1950s. “They’d always want to come down here and go to the gym.”

Each brick that held the gym up was made by students at both the Industrial School and veterans’ night school.

George said his grandmother wasn’t one to give something for free. She offered the boys who couldn’t afford to attend the Industrial School jobs making bricks, and the girls helped pay their tuition by working on the loom.

“She believed you had to work for everything,” George recounted. “I’d ask for a drink out of a Coke machine, and it wasn’t but a nickel. I’d say, ‘Grandmother, can I have a drink? She’d say, ‘Yeah, go out there and mow over there and you could get it.’”

On average, George said around 10 girls and 10 boys would stay in the property’s barracks at the Industrial School. Most of them were children from out of town, so they needed to live close in order to attend school.

On Saturday nights, he said his grandmother would host a social at the gym for those students.

“It cost 10 cents to get in,” George said. “We would have cake walks, and she’d do bobbing for apples. At 10 p.m. she’d blink the lights twice, and that’s when you were supposed to go.”

George said his grandmother poured her retirement money into the gym.