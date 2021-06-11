This 10-year-old from North Hall is taking to the skies

Caleb Schneider’s bomber jacket covered in aviation patches isn’t just for looks. Each week since Jan. 2 the 10-year-old from North Hall has taken to the air with an instructor, flying to cities across the South.



So far, he’s already logged 38 flight hours. When he turns 17, he’ll have far surpassed the minimum 40 hours to receive his private pilot license.

“It’s hard, but sometimes I like complicated and hard things,” Caleb said.







