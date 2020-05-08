Column: When life gives you lemons, make beer

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade, then a radler.



Well, at least that’s what Tucker Brewing Co. did.

Operating a commercial-sized juicer like the one Chick-fil-A uses to make its famous lemonade, the brewery’s team juiced enough lemons to fill around 200 gallons.

“For a week we were juicing lemons,” Eliana Barnard, the brewery’s director of marketing and community development, said. “Companies across the street said it smelled so good in the air.”

Tucker Eagleson, brewmaster of Tucker Brewing, added sugar to the lemon juice to make lemonade, then combined it with a helles lager to create the Roaring Twenties Radler. Around 75% of the drink contains the light beer, and the rest is lemonade.

Eagleson said he made the Roaring Twenties Radler with the intention of crafting a brew for people to enjoy on a hot summer’s day in Tucker Brewing’s beer garden.

“It can get pretty toasty out here,” he said. “This beer is meant to be super refreshing with a prevalent lemon flavor.”

Describing this beer as refreshing would be an understatement.