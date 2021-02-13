Column: Waffle House bacon-infused ale? Yes, unicorns do exist

“I think it goes beyond the beer,” he said. “The thing I loved the most was hearing the stories of what Waffle House meant to folks.”

Lamm said the collaboration with Waffle House was prompted by the brewery’s media director, Leslie Tillery. When the chain announced that it would offer beer along with its food in the Atlanta Braves stadium, Tillery reached out to see if they would be interested in serving Waffle House-inspired beer made by Oconee Brewing Co.

Lamm said the idea didn’t come to fruition until a year ago when Tillery reached back out for a second time. Waffle House jumped on the collaboration and planned to line up a small-batch release of beer with Oconee Brewing for the spring of 2020, accompanied with a celebration.

Then, the pandemic hit, throwing a wrench in the operation.

In September 2020, the brewery and Waffle House decided instead to launch a small, limited run of cans, only available through the brewery.

“Even with all the buzz, we continued to stick to the original plan doing it out of the brewery,” Lamm said. “Waffle House viewed it as something fun and outside of the box of what they normally do.”

So, where does the bacon come to play in all of this?

When introducing beer options to Waffle House’s corporate staff, Lamm said he offered a spread of different breakfast-inspired flavors, including a beer that replicated the taste of waffles.

Oddly enough, the bacon-infused red ale came out on top.

“We decided that if we’re going to do something limited, let’s make it unique,” Lamm said. “How many bacon beers are there? This is surprisingly drinkable and unique.”

