Column: Stomp on beer snobbery and dive into nostalgia at Outrun Brewing Co.

Craft beer doesn’t have to be intimidating. And Outrun Brewing Co. stands by that.



The Stone Mountain-based brewery, which opened July 3, summoned a lineup of four approachable brews that pay no heed to beer snobbery.

If you don’t like mouth-puckering sours, you'll probably like Outrun’s sour, 89 Kalani. If you're not the sort for heavy malty stouts that should honestly be reserved for dessert, you’ll most likely enjoy Night Drive. If you say that you’re more of a Bud Light kind of person, chances are you’ll adore their lager, Lo-Fi.

If you’ve been unwelcomely bitten by feisty, hoppy IPAs, Outrun’s hazy Members Only IPA will prove as gentle as a golden retriever puppy. That’s not to say that it can’t win a medal at an American Kennel Club show.

“We want to make beer for people that don’t like craft beer,” said Josh Miller, who co-owns the brewery with Ryan Silva. “We want to encourage people to try it. To us it’s just beer, and it’s more about the conversation and company you keep than the beer.”

Out of the four brews, I found myself most taken with the IPA. It’s ridiculously smooth without being dull and offers notes of pineapple with a tiny hint of cantaloupe.