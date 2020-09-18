Column: Looking for a bitter IPA? Left Nut Brewing delivers with beer named for Gainesville's Bridge to Nowhere

If you’ve been drinking craft beer for the past five years or more, then you’ll probably remember the monarchy of bold IPAs that ruled the industry.

I don’t mean the smooth New England hazy IPAs that have graced taprooms over the past couple of years. I'm talking about the strong hoppy ones, also called West Coast-style IPAs, that engulf your taste buds with grapefruit or piney bitterness.

When many other American breweries were cramming loads of hops into their IPAs to impart striking flavors in 2017, Pap Datta, owner of Left Nut Brewing Co., said his brewery had other plans in mind.

“We decided instead of going around and saying, ‘Hey, let’s see how many hops we can put in,’ let’s try to create an IPA in the simplest and most basic form,” Datta said. “But still have every characteristic that an IPA needs.”

Datta said he chose to brew the Bridge to Nowhere IPA, which is only made with one variety of hops , called Columbus.