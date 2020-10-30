Column: Embrace the myth of New Realm Brewing Co.’s El JuicyCabra

I think that everyone cycles through strange obsessions in their childhood. In my case, it was the chupacabra.

Sometime in the early 2000s, shows started popping up about this legendary beast. They’re described as bipedal creatures with large eyes and spikes jutting from their backs. Tales of these beasts first popped up around Puerto Rico and have expanded throughout Latin America.

The Spanish name translates to “goat-sucker,” which ties in with people’s claims about the chupacabra being responsible for the mysterious killings and blood-draining of livestock.

Just in case you’re wondering, no, I do not believe in chupacabras. However, I’m willing to change my mind if someone offers proof that isn’t the image of a Mexican hairless dog, known as the xoloitzcuintli, or a creepy-looking canine with mange. If you Google chupacabra, you’ll understand what I mean.