Column: Bud Light and holiday seltzer? Check out this limited edition lineup

I bet you never thought I’d write about Bud Light. Well, 2020 has been full of surprises, so think again.
Honestly, I kind of bewildered myself with this one. I’m not sure what this says about my mental health, but let’s not question my choices any further.
It’s Christmastime, and Bud Light is ringing in the season with its Ugly Sweater Pack, a holiday-themed lineup of hard seltzer.
Apparently, this is a “limited time only” set and somewhat difficult to find, so if you see it in your grocery store, you may want to snatch it up.
Bud Light Seltzer Ugly Sweater Pack
Flavors: Cranberry, peppermint pattie, ginger snap, apple crisp
Alcohol by volume: 5%
Bottom line: Better than White Claw
I’ll hand it to Bud Light. The packaging and can art is quite clever. The company designed the box to resemble a present, “to and from” label and all.
This is honestly the only Bud Light drink that has ever caught my attention. When I imagine Bud Light, three words come to mind — water-flavored beer. And honestly, my gaze usually never shifts from the craft beer to the domestic section while at Kroger. I’m aware of my snobbery, but what did you guys expect? I write a beer column.
So let’s get down to business.
The Ugly Sweater Pack comes in four flavors: cranberry, peppermint pattie, ginger snap and apple crisp. They’re each 5% alcohol by volume and come out at 100 calories.
To make it easier on you guys, I’m just going to rank these from my favorite to least favorite.
No. 1: Ginger snap
To my astonishment, the ginger snap was actually pleasant. It reminded me of a sweet ginger ale with a hint of kombucha. The seltzer proved easy-drinking and provoked Christmas nostalgia of eating gingerbread as a kid. All in all, I’d rate this one the best of the four.
No. 2: Cranberry
When drinking this cranberry seltzer, don’t expect a rush of tartness you’d get from consuming homemade cranberry sauce. This is more of a cranberry cocktail experience laden with heaping spoonfuls of sugar. The beverage doesn’t shy from a strong fruity aroma. Unfortunately, it has a slight off-putting medicinal note, but if you can look past that, it’s not bad.
No. 3: Apple crisp
As soon as I cracked open the can, the smell of apple Jolly Ranchers filled my senses. To my surprise, the taste isn’t as cloying as the smell. Mind you, it’s still ridiculously sweet, but not exactly a can full of melted candy.
No. 4: Peppermint pattie
Where do I even begin? The peppermint pattie seltzer tastes so horrid that if I paired it with Branch’s Turkey Dinner Candy Corn — which, as I’ve said, comes from the pits of Hell — we might have an apocalypse on our hands.
The beverage reminds me of those soft peppermints my Nana used to keep in her purse, but not in a good way. Despite being a liquid, it’s chalky and offers a Pepto Bismol aftertaste. I hate to waste alcohol, but this one didn’t live past three sips.