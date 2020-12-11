Column: Bud Light and holiday seltzer? Check out this limited edition lineup

I bet you never thought I’d write about Bud Light. Well, 2020 has been full of surprises, so think again.

Honestly, I kind of bewildered myself with this one. I’m not sure what this says about my mental health, but let’s not question my choices any further.

It’s Christmastime, and Bud Light is ringing in the season with its Ugly Sweater Pack, a holiday-themed lineup of hard seltzer.

Apparently, this is a “limited time only” set and somewhat difficult to find, so if you see it in your grocery store, you may want to snatch it up.