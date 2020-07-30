BREAKING
Column: Atlanta beer raises funds for COVID relief. Plus, it will get this song stuck in your head
Proceeds from Best End Brewing Co.'s Cuomo Arigato beer help fund the COVID-19 relief efforts of United Way of Atlanta and United Way of New York City. - photo by Kelsey Podo

Let’s face it, finding a sense of normalcy isn’t going to happen as quickly as people like.  

As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Georgia, Best End Brewing Co. out of Atlanta is reminding people with its beer, Cuomo Arigato, that it’s OK to take things slow until a “new normal” is achieved.  

The brew's name — which means “Thank you, Cuomo” in Japanese — offers tribute to not only Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York, but the citizens of New York. 

“If the hustle and bustle of New York City can come to a standstill, if those packed streets can empty, then the same can be true of other states and cities,” Best End’s team said in a press release, May 14. “As a new brewpub, we completely understand the want and need to get back to business as normal. But that just isn’t a reality.” 

Tapping into its available resources, Jamie Parker, Best End's head brewer, created the session IPA from leftover ingredients from other recipes in the brewery. 

With a colorful robot displayed on the can, the design offers a creative nod to the 1983 Styx song, “Mr. Roboto.” “Domo Arigato, Mr. Roboto.” You know the one. 

Best End plans to donate a portion of Cuomo Arigato’s proceeds to United Way of Atlanta and United Way of New York City to help fund their COVID-19 relief efforts 

Despite the bitter bite I tasted from the hops, this brew is easily crushable and light enough to drink with a hardy meal. I recommend pairing it with pizza, spicy food and salty or fatty dishes.  

It also offers a nice pineapple aroma that slightly pierces into the flavor of the beer.  

All in all, it’s a solid IPA that’s brewed for a good cause. Downtown Drafts in Gainesville plans to have the beer in stock sometime next week. People can also pick up a pack at Best End, located at 1036 White St. SW in Atlanta, next to the Monday Night Garage.  

Cuomo Arigato 

Brewery: Best End Brewing Co. 

Alcohol by volume: 4.1% 

Style: Session IPA 

Bottom line: Slightly bitter, crushable IPA that pairs well with spicy food  

