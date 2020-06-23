By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Your guide to celebrating July Fourth 2020 in Northeast Georgia
06282018 FIREWORKS 01.jpg
The fireworks show at the Independence Day celebration at Laurel Park in Gainesville, on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. - photo by David Barnes
Fourth of July celebrations aren’t as plentiful this year in Northeast Georgia.  

The American Legion Post 7 has postponed the July Fourth fireworks show it usually puts on at Laurel Park. Instead, the legion plans to hold celebrations sometime during Labor Day weekend. Johnny Varner, veteran service officer of the post, said the specific date and time is to be determined.  

Amy Pinnell, Braselton’s downtown director, said Braselton will also celebrate in September instead of July, with plans for an event Saturday, Sep. 5. 

Other cities and locations with canceled July Fourth events include Oakwood, Braselton, Helen, Demorest, Vogel Park and the Mall of Georgia in Buford. 

The pandemic has put festivities on hold for many, but these Northeast Georgia communities will have events. 

Chicopee Village Fourth of July Parade 

What: Annual local parade  

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 4 

Where: A Avenue, Gainesville 

How much: Free 

More info: 706-536-3761 

Honoring Freedom Fourth of July Celebration 

What: Live music and fireworks show hosted by Chicopee Baptist Church 

When: 8-9:45 p.m. Saturday, July 4; fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. 

Where: Field outside Chicopee Baptist Church, 13 First St., Gainesville 

How much: Free 

More info: 706-536-3761 

Dahlonega Fourth of July Celebration 

What: Festival with live music, dog sports show, food and vendors (no fireworks) 

When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 4 

Where: Dahlonega square and Hancock Park 

How much: Free 

More info: 706-864-6133 

Margaritaville at Lanier Islands July 4 Celebration 

What: Concert from Johnny Hayes and the Loveseats Band and fireworks show 

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 4, with fireworks show at 10 p.m. 

Where: Margaritaville at Lanier Islands LandShark Landing Stage, 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford 

How much: General admission 

More info: lanierislands.com 

Cumming Fairgrounds July 4th Celebration 

What: Fireworks show  

When: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4

Where: 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming 

How much: Free 

More info: cummingfair.squarespace.com 

Thomas-Mashburn Steam Engine Parade 

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 4 

Where: Around Tribble Gap and Woodland Drive, Cumming 

How much: Free 

More info: cummingfair.squarespace.com 

Lake Burton Fireworks 

What: Boat-accessible fireworks show 

When: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4, 2019 

How much: Suggested donation of $100 per family 

Where: South end of Billy Goat Island, Lake Burton, Rabun County 

More info: www.lakerabunfireworks.com 

