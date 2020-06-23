Your guide to celebrating July Fourth 2020 in Northeast Georgia

Fourth of July celebrations aren’t as plentiful this year in Northeast Georgia.

The American Legion Post 7 has postponed the July Fourth fireworks show it usually puts on at Laurel Park. Instead, the legion plans to hold celebrations sometime during Labor Day weekend. Johnny Varner, veteran service officer of the post, said the specific date and time is to be determined.

Amy Pinnell, Braselton’s downtown director, said Braselton will also celebrate in September instead of July, with plans for an event Saturday, Sep. 5.

Other cities and locations with canceled July Fourth events include Oakwood, Braselton, Helen, Demorest, Vogel Park and the Mall of Georgia in Buford.

The pandemic has put festivities on hold for many, but these Northeast Georgia communities will have events.