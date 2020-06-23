Your guide to celebrating July Fourth 2020 in Northeast Georgia

The American Legion Post 7 has postponed the July Fourth fireworks show it usually puts on at Laurel Park. Instead, the legion plans to hold celebrations sometime during Labor Day weekend. Johnny Varner, veteran service officer of the post, said the specific date and time is to be determined.
Amy Pinnell, Braselton’s downtown director, said Braselton will also celebrate in September instead of July, with plans for an event Saturday, Sep. 5.
Other cities and locations with canceled July Fourth events include Oakwood, Braselton, Helen, Demorest, Vogel Park and the Mall of Georgia in Buford.
The pandemic has put festivities on hold for many, but these Northeast Georgia communities will have events.
Chicopee Village Fourth of July Parade
What: Annual local parade
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 4
Where: A Avenue, Gainesville
How much: Free
More info: 706-536-3761
Honoring Freedom Fourth of July Celebration
What: Live music and fireworks show hosted by Chicopee Baptist Church
When: 8-9:45 p.m. Saturday, July 4; fireworks show at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Field outside Chicopee Baptist Church, 13 First St., Gainesville
How much: Free
More info: 706-536-3761
Dahlonega Fourth of July Celebration
What: Festival with live music, dog sports show, food and vendors (no fireworks)
When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 4
Where: Dahlonega square and Hancock Park
How much: Free
More info: 706-864-6133
Margaritaville at Lanier Islands July 4 Celebration
What: Concert from Johnny Hayes and the Loveseats Band and fireworks show
When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 4, with fireworks show at 10 p.m.
Where: Margaritaville at Lanier Islands LandShark Landing Stage, 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford
How much: General admission
More info: lanierislands.com
Cumming Fairgrounds July 4th Celebration
What: Fireworks show
When: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4
Where: 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming
How much: Free
More info: cummingfair.squarespace.com
Thomas-Mashburn Steam Engine Parade
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 4
Where: Around Tribble Gap and Woodland Drive, Cumming
How much: Free
More info: cummingfair.squarespace.com
Lake Burton Fireworks
What: Boat-accessible fireworks show
When: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4, 2019
How much: Suggested donation of $100 per family
Where: South end of Billy Goat Island, Lake Burton, Rabun County
More info: www.lakerabunfireworks.com