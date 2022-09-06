Your 2022 guide to fall festivals in North Georgia

Oktoberfest in Helen

Celebrate the the longest-running Oktoberfest in the United States with German-style food and drink, music and dancing and, of course, lederhosen. The festivities begin at the Helen Festhalle Sept. 8, running Thursday-Saturday until Sept. 29, when visitors can raise their steins to beer and brats daily through Oct. 30.

When: Weekends from Sept. 8-28, daily from Sept. 29-Oct. 30; 6-10:30 p.m. weekdays; 6 p.m. to midnight Friday; 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday; 1-7 p.m. Sunday

Where: Helen Festhalle, 1074 Edelweiss Strasse, Helen

How much: $8 per person Monday-Friday; $10 Saturday; free on Sunday as well as for kids 6 and younger and active and retired military with a military ID. Admission is half-priced for kids 6-12.

More info: 706-878-1619, helenchamber.com

Clermont Days

This two-day festival is packed with family fun and activities, from a parade and live music to a cake walk and a fireworks show, which begins at dusk Sept. 17.

When: 4-10 p.m. Sept. 16; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 17

Where: 639 Main St., Clermont

More info: 770-983-7568, clermontga.com/clermont-days

Big Red Apple Festival

Cornelia’s Big Red Apple Festival promises a day full of live entertainment, hayrides, a car show, a cornhole tournament and a kids zone. Food and artisan vendors will also be on site.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24

Where: Downtown Cornelia

More info: corneliageorgia.org

Oktoberfest in Gainesville

At The Arts Council’s first-ever Oktoberfest, guests can expect a day full of live music, craft beer from more than 20 different Georgia breweries, local food and a community art project.

When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 1

Where: The Arts Council, 331 Spring St. SW, Gainesville

How much: Free admission; $25 for five beer tickets

More info: theartscouncil.net/events/oktoberfest

Lula Fall Festival

An annual event for all ages, this two-day festival features an array of arts and crafts as well as live music, entertainment and children’s activities.

When: 5-10 p.m. Oct. 1-2

Where: Lula Train Depot, 5911 Wall St., Lula

More info: 770-316-3750, cityoflula.com/lula-fall-festival

Cumming Country Fair & Festival

The Cumming Country Fair & Festival boasts 10 days of “heart-stopping, hair-raising” amusement rides, concerts and daily ground acts and finger-licking fair food. Prices may vary on some days.

When: Oct. 6-16

Where: Cumming Fairground, 235 Castleberry Road

How much: $10 per person 11 and older; free for children 10 and younger

More info: 770-781-3491, cummingfair.net

Mule Camp Market

Hear live bands, try your hand at carnival games, take a roller coaster ride and dine at the food court at Mule Camp. Hosted by the Gainesville Jaycees, the three-day festival returns this year to its new, permanent home on the Midland Greenway. The city will be offering free trolley shuttle services between the greenway and downtown throughout the event.

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 7-8; noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 9

Where: Midland Greenway, 682 Grove St., Gainesville

More info: 770-532-7714, gainesvillejaycees.org

Mountain Moonshine Festival

The 55th annual Mountain Moonshine Festival will include dozens of vendors, a parade, a car show, swap meet and Moonshine Run. Meet many legendary drivers and see vintage race cars throughout the car show, held at the Georgia Racing Hall Of Fame.

The Moonshine Run will leave from Bearden Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Oct. 21, with registration at 9 a.m.

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 21-23

Where: Georgia Racing Hall of Fame and Main Street Park, 415 Ga. Highway 53, Dawsonville