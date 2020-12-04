Where kids can visit Santa this year in Northeast Georgia

Despite many areas having to cancel Christmas celebrations due to COVID-19, Santa is still making his rounds.

Unfortunately, he won’t make an appearance at the Lakeshore Mall in Gainesville this year, but never fear, Old St. Nick is stopping in several places across Northeast Georgia to chat and take photos with children and families.

Dahlonega’s Old Fashioned Christmas

With the annual Old Fashioned Christmas still on, Santa will be visiting Dahlonega. Families will still have the opportunity to take a photo with Santa throughout December. However, due to COVID-19 precautions, children will not be allowed to sit on Santa’s lap and will instead pose for a picture in his sleigh. Don’t worry, Santa will be standing next to the structure, or you can choose alternate positions.

When: 1-5 p.m. Dec. 5, 13, 19 and 20; 2:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 12

Where: Dahlonega Visitors Center, 13 South Park St., Dahlonega

More information: dahlonegachristmas.com/santa-schedule

Margaritaville at Lanier Islands

At Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, Santa will be available for photos. Kids will not be able to sit in Santa’s lap, but they can instead opt for a chair next to Santa. Masks are not required at the resort.

When: All month in December during store hours

Where: Near the entrance of Margaritaville’s Lakeside Lights Spectacular, 7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

More information: margaritavilleresorts.com/margaritaville-at-lanier-islands

Celestial Studios

At the front porch of Celestial Studios in downtown Gainesville, families can line up to take a photo with Santa. Parents can choose how their child will interact with Santa by either social distancing or sitting on his lap. Masks are required while waiting to take a photo, but they can be taken off for the picture.

When: 12-4 p.m. Dec. 5; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 12 and 19

Where: Celestial Studios, 851 Main St. SW, Gainesville

More information: 678-989-0013 or celestialstudios.art



Revival Hall Taproom

Families and kids are invited to snap a photo with Santa at Jefferson’s Revival Hall Taproom. A booth will be set up for free photo opportunities. Social distancing with Santa and masks during the picture are optional.

When: 12-3 p.m. Dec. 5

Where: Revival Hall Taproom, 16 South Public Square, Jefferson

More information: revivalhall.com

Lula Christmas Parade

Though Santa will be passing through on his sleigh during the parade, children will not be able to take in-person photos with him in Lula. Instead, kids can speak to him through a Zoom call at the town’s train depot. The elves running the interaction will give out goodie bags from Santa after the virtual meet and greet.

When: Dec. 5 after the parade, which starts at 6 p.m.

Where: Lula Train Depot, 5911 Wall St., Lula

More information: 770-869-3801 or cityoflula.com