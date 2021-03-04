Want to explore Lake Lanier in a kayak or paddleboard, maybe even at sunset? This new business, opening next month, can make it happen

Jason Burton, who co-owns the business with his wife Christine, said the inspiration to open Burton Outdoor Adventures sparked from his own connection to the water. In 2005, he said a friend of his convinced him to give kayaking a try on the Broad River.

“When I hit the water, it was like an epiphany. It was something special,” he said. “If I hadn’t been exposed to that, I can’t imagine what my life would be like today.”

Propelled by his passion, he later earned kayak instructor certification from the American Canoe Association and has kayaked across the U.S., as well as Canada, Chile and Norway.

Burton also teaches advanced placement environmental science at Alpharetta High School, and recently began instructing outdoor education.

Through diving into the new curriculum, the teacher said he quickly began to see the social, emotional and physical benefits of introducing people to the outdoors. Burton said he realized the need in the community for seeking happiness through nature, especially during the pandemic.